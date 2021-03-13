Previous
Chonky by jab
48 / 365

Chonky

Trying to cut down what Madam eats but just so worried when she doesn’t. She has forgiven me a little as she sat on the sofa with me for a while last night but this morning after daring to stroke her she ran off again.
