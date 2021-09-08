Previous
Seaside by jab
228 / 365

Seaside

At Seaham again saw dolphins but not close enough or quick enough to photo kayakers really in close to shore eyes could see but not camera really hot and hazy. If zoom right in just about see them.
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

