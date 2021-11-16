Previous
Next
Autumn leaves by jab
297 / 365

Autumn leaves

Collecting trying to photograph and draw Autumn leaves in woods today.
16th November 2021 16th Nov 21

Jan Jan

@jab
Unemployed older lady, lived in for work for over 30 years in various posts. Last post 19 years till they decided I was no longer...
81% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise