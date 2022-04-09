Previous
Next
Pot by jab
Photo 441

Pot

I adore artistry, pottery, glasswork, painting etc loved this artists work but the bigger pieces I loved sold so I treated myself to this piece.
9th April 2022 9th Apr 22

Jan Jan

@jab
Unemployed older lady, lived in for work for over 30 years in various posts. Last post 19 years till they decided I was no longer...
120% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise