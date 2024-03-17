Previous
Tad muddy ! by jackspix
72 / 365

Tad muddy !

I belong to a walking group called the LDWA, this was one photo from the challenge event we did today. Actually, it was great fun day
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
19% complete

Photo Details

