Photo 1309
Hydrangea
In our garden
3rd August 2021
3rd Aug 21
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
3rd August 2021 4:45pm
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely colour.
August 3rd, 2021
