Holy cow

It was very strange to see this plastic cow hanging in the tower of one of the churches in Kampen, the Netherlands.

I had to look on internet to find the story behind this strange sight.

Between 1655 and 1660 stagnated the building of this tower (fact) and there was grass growing on the top. So a cow was lifted up the tower with its head in a loop. "Look," cried the the people of Kampen. "The cow is really looking forward to it. She is already sticking her tongue out." (I sincerely hope this is a fable)