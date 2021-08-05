Previous
Next
Holy cow by jacqbb
Photo 1311

Holy cow

It was very strange to see this plastic cow hanging in the tower of one of the churches in Kampen, the Netherlands.
I had to look on internet to find the story behind this strange sight.
Between 1655 and 1660 stagnated the building of this tower (fact) and there was grass growing on the top. So a cow was lifted up the tower with its head in a loop. "Look," cried the the people of Kampen. "The cow is really looking forward to it. She is already sticking her tongue out." (I sincerely hope this is a fable)
5th August 2021 5th Aug 21

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2021 update. Will this be the year I’ll go to manual? I bought the books from Emma Davies and will use one of my albums...
359% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Aahaaahaaaa.... that is hysterical. The sight and the story. Funny thing, we have a story about stupidity that goes in a similar way. I guess stupidity is universal... :)
August 5th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
I have heard of cowbells but a cow by the bells is a different story.
August 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise