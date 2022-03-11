Previous
Rainbow month #11 by jacqbb
Rainbow month #11

Theme: glasses.
The other glass I took outside in the full sun. This one was taken inside in my folding studio with one lamp to create the shadows.
11th March 2022 11th Mar 22

Jacqueline

Renee Salamon ace
Love the blue, interesting you’ve replicated the same effect as the outdoor shot
March 11th, 2022  
