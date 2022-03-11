Sign up
Photo 1530
Rainbow month #11
Theme: glasses.
The other glass I took outside in the full sun. This one was taken inside in my folding studio with one lamp to create the shadows.
11th March 2022
11th Mar 22
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
2677
photos
134
followers
141
following
419% complete
1st March 2022 11:37am
Tags
rainbow2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Love the blue, interesting you've replicated the same effect as the outdoor shot
March 11th, 2022
