Photo 1609
Half court pond half government’s building
Today we were in The Hague for a concert of a choir in which my Sil sings. Dinner after and back home by train. We walked by the Hofvijver and Binnenhof so I took a quick shot.
We just arrived home and I’m nackered :)
29th May 2022
29th May 22
1
0
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
2790
photos
139
followers
147
following
440% complete
1602
1603
1604
1605
1606
1607
1608
1609
354
1605
788
355
1606
1607
1608
1609
Tags
mayhalf22
Lou Ann
ace
Such a beautiful place, oh my. You had quite a day too!
May 29th, 2022
