Half court pond half government’s building by jacqbb
Half court pond half government’s building

Today we were in The Hague for a concert of a choir in which my Sil sings. Dinner after and back home by train. We walked by the Hofvijver and Binnenhof so I took a quick shot.
We just arrived home and I’m nackered :)
29th May 2022 29th May 22

Jacqueline

Lou Ann ace
Such a beautiful place, oh my. You had quite a day too!
May 29th, 2022  
