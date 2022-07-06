Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1647
Performance
This popped into my head….. again it’s not bigger than 14x10 cm’s
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
2846
photos
147
followers
153
following
451% complete
View this month »
1640
1641
1642
1643
1644
1645
1646
1647
Latest from all albums
798
1643
799
359
1644
1645
1646
1647
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
worldwatercolormonth
moni kozi
ace
This is so nice. I like how you achieved the transparency of the umbrella. And the ink details that add to the sketch.
July 6th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
How delightful! You have such a talent, please keep sharing it with us..
July 6th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close