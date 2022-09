From Bolzano to Frankfurt am Main

We took the 7:30 train from Bolzano to Innsbruck where we had coffee. On our way it was slightly raining and it was misty. After the relatively quiet from Innsbruck we came after an hour and a half in the hustle and bustle of Munich Hauptbahnhof. In that time we shared a train compartment with a family from Singapore and had a lovely conversation with them. From Munich we traveled to Frankfurt am Main where we arrived at approximately 17:00 hours.

Tomorrow we will visit the old town….