Strasbourg by jacqbb
Strasbourg

An afternoon strolling through Strasbourg after a very long train journey…..
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely scene. I have fond memories of going there. Enjoy your trip.
January 26th, 2024  
FBailey ace
What a lovely image
January 26th, 2024  
Kathy ace
I really like the many windows on the shoulder to shoulder buildings and the clouds and sky reflected in the river.
January 26th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Lovely, lovely. We will be there in March. Getting excited.
January 26th, 2024  
