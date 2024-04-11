Previous
Hiroko finds more white flowers by jacqbb
Hiroko finds more white flowers

Blooming in the garden at the moment is the Iberis sempervirens, sorry I don’t know how it’s called in English.
Jacqueline

Beverley ace
So beautifully done… very lovely
April 11th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 11th, 2024  
