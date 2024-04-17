Previous
Hiroko walks under the Polygonatum multiflorum
Hiroko walks under the Polygonatum multiflorum

I don’t know the English name but translated from Dutch we call it Salomon’s seal.
Jacqueline

Lou Ann ace
How lovely, I like the arching flower stems.
April 17th, 2024  
