Photo 1964
Hiroko was late for her photoshoot
She hurried but it wasn’t easy in those slippers of her. The Bergenia is blooming again. In Dutch we call it cobblers plant because of the enormous leaves. Who knows how it’s called in English?
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
1
1
Jacqueline
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I'm trying to get back into the swing of it.
30-shots2024
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of these beautiful flowers.
April 21st, 2024
