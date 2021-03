Goodbye, Winter

Today, Passover begins, and that means a. Remembering how we’re constricted and how we are free - or yearn to be - and b. spring! Hallelujah! I’ve loved this snowy winter, but really, enough is enough.

On my way to walk with my totem friend yesterday, I saw beauty on the Connecticut River and pulled over to snap this scene. Beauty abounds, that’s for sure! Your images and reflections remind me of this daily. Grazie, Bob!