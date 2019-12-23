Previous
23 декабря by janaarutunova
8 / 365

23 декабря

Фокус и морковка. Пока я ходила за телефоном и держала морковку в руках, он от нетерпения подскакивал вокруг меня
23rd December 2019 23rd Dec 19

Арутюнов...

@janaarutunova
