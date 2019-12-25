Previous
25 декабря 2019 by janaarutunova
10 / 365

25 декабря 2019

День множества событий. Три утренника и ёлку пол вечер. Но сильно устали, чтобы установить и украсить. Но она уже есть и ждёт на балконе.
