28 декабря by janaarutunova
13 / 365

28 декабря

Примерно так я готовлю борщ. Борис ходит с Семёном на руках около меня, рассказывает о своих делах. Сёма смотрит на меня, пускает слюни и тихонько требует идти спать.
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

Арутюнов...

@janaarutunova
  • Арутюновы. Сделали сами
  • 28th December 2019 11:45am
