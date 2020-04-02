Previous
E is for earring by janemartin
Photo 590

E is for earring

Funny how this simple project has encouraged me to keep picking up my camera every morning. Plus being in solitary confinement has also helped! My aim for today is not to open the fridge door more than 10 times!
2nd April 2020 2nd Apr 20

Jane Martin

@janemartin
Thought I'd add a bit about myself. I've lived in Suffolk for the last 12 years, prior to that I am a born...
Peter Day ace
bot bad, fairly good effort.
April 2nd, 2020  
