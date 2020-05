L is for Love

Last year I lost my engagement ring which I was quite upset about.

Today is my birthday, and at lunchtime, My husband, Rod took me into the garden, where he had painted a big sheet with the words, "WILL YOU MARRY ME?" as I turned to look at him, he was on one knee with this engagement ring , and proposed again. We were originally married in 1991. A very emotional moment. I did cry. Its been the best birthday ever.xxx