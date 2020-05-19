Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 637
Face in the sky
I took this picture this morning at 5.30am, didn't even realise until I blew it up on the PC that it had this eerie face staring down! Not sure if it's nice or scary?????
19th May 2020
19th May 20
2
1
Jane Martin
ace
@janemartin
Peter Day
ace
very interesting
May 19th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
I like it! It’s like the face of the wind
May 19th, 2020
