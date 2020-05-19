Previous
Face in the sky by janemartin
Photo 637

Face in the sky

I took this picture this morning at 5.30am, didn't even realise until I blew it up on the PC that it had this eerie face staring down! Not sure if it's nice or scary?????
19th May 2020 19th May 20

Jane Martin

Thought I'd add a bit about myself. I've lived in Suffolk for the last 12 years, prior to that I am a born...
Peter Day ace
very interesting
May 19th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
I like it! It’s like the face of the wind
May 19th, 2020  
