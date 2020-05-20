Venturing out....

We ventured out last night for an hour. Most of the time I just walk the dogs on the seafront, just a minute from our house. Last night we broke out! My husband is on the shielded list due to a transplant, so he's not allowed to leave the house at all. However, yesterday, he was really fed up, so I suggested he drove me to Old Felixstowe, I wanted to try out my lovely new camera!!!!!

So he drove me the 5 minute journey. When we got there, there wasn't a sole about, so he got out of the car and enjoyed half hour of freedom. He so enjoyed it...but today he's back behind invisible bars. It was naughty, but much needed for him.We were very careful.