Venturing out.... by janemartin
Photo 638

Venturing out....

We ventured out last night for an hour. Most of the time I just walk the dogs on the seafront, just a minute from our house. Last night we broke out! My husband is on the shielded list due to a transplant, so he's not allowed to leave the house at all. However, yesterday, he was really fed up, so I suggested he drove me to Old Felixstowe, I wanted to try out my lovely new camera!!!!!
So he drove me the 5 minute journey. When we got there, there wasn't a sole about, so he got out of the car and enjoyed half hour of freedom. He so enjoyed it...but today he's back behind invisible bars. It was naughty, but much needed for him.We were very careful.
20th May 2020 20th May 20

Jane Martin

ace
@janemartin
Thought I'd add a bit about myself. I've lived in Suffolk for the last 12 years, prior to that I am a born...
Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I do think that pleasure can overcome the disadvantages in health. I fully support simple pleasures!
May 20th, 2020  
