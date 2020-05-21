Sign up
Photo 639
Last night's walk
OMD EM5MK III I love you with all my heart.
Don't you just love a new toy?
21st May 2020
21st May 20
Jane Martin
ace
@janemartin
Thought I'd add a bit about myself. I've lived in Suffolk for the last 12 years, prior to that I am a born...
Peter Day
ace
are you really trying?
May 21st, 2020
Jane Martin
ace
@peterday
you're a tough teacher! I'll try harder...I'll show you! X
May 21st, 2020
