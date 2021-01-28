Previous
Little Hope by janemartin
Photo 678

Little Hope

28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

Jane Martin

ace
@janemartin
Thought I'd add a bit about myself. I've lived in Suffolk for the last 12 years, prior to that I am a born...
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Oh how beautiful! Sounds like congratulations are in order.....
January 28th, 2021  
Jane Martin ace
@casablanca I wondered who would think that! Lol! Hope is a little dolly! My husband bought her for me for Christmas! She lays on the spare bed!
January 28th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
@janemartin WOW! She is so realistic! Love her.........what a super gift.
January 28th, 2021  
