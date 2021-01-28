Sign up
Photo 678
Little Hope
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
3
0
Jane Martin
ace
@janemartin
Thought I'd add a bit about myself. I've lived in Suffolk for the last 12 years, prior to that I am a born...
1094
photos
53
followers
46
following
Casablanca
ace
Oh how beautiful! Sounds like congratulations are in order.....
January 28th, 2021
Jane Martin
ace
@casablanca
I wondered who would think that! Lol! Hope is a little dolly! My husband bought her for me for Christmas! She lays on the spare bed!
January 28th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
@janemartin
WOW! She is so realistic! Love her.........what a super gift.
January 28th, 2021
