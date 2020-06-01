Sign up
Photo 2361
White Light
"Alice:How long is forever?
White Rabbit:Sometimes, just one second."
― Lewis Carroll, Alice in Wonderland
1st June 2020
1st Jun 20
1
1
J. Voorberg
@jayberg
I am an amateur photographer who takes a very eclectic collection of photos. I enjoy taking a wide variety of photographs but especially like long...
katy
ace
FAV!!! Your ideas are always so fabulous and your execution is nothing less than perfect
June 2nd, 2020
