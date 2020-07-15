Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2379
Cyanide !!!!
A single cherry contains 0.17 grams of cyanide per each gram of seed. So, depending on the size of the pit, it will take a lot of freshly-ground cherry seeds (approximately 588) to give you a lethal dose.
15th July 2020
15th Jul 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
J. Voorberg
@jayberg
I am an amateur photographer who takes a very eclectic collection of photos. I enjoy taking a wide variety of photographs but especially like long...
2379
photos
125
followers
1
following
651% complete
View this month »
2372
2373
2374
2375
2376
2377
2378
2379
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
15th July 2020 6:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shirley (mjmaven)
ace
Interesting......never knew that about cherries ! And a nice shot besides !!
July 16th, 2020
J. Voorberg
@mjmaven
yes, don't eat 588 cherry pits and you will be fine...
July 16th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close