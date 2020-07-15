Previous
Cyanide !!!! by jayberg
A single cherry contains 0.17 grams of cyanide per each gram of seed. So, depending on the size of the pit, it will take a lot of freshly-ground cherry seeds (approximately 588) to give you a lethal dose.
jayberg
Shirley (mjmaven) ace
Interesting......never knew that about cherries ! And a nice shot besides !!
July 16th, 2020  
J. Voorberg
@mjmaven yes, don't eat 588 cherry pits and you will be fine...
July 16th, 2020  
