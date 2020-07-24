Previous
Perfect Imperfect by jayberg
Photo 2385

Perfect Imperfect

The fruit farm down the road has a DIY stand to sell peaches that have slight imperfections (small, slight bruises, misshaped). There are usually about 14 peaches per bag. You put $3 into a slot and go home to eat your delicious Ontario peaches.
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

J. Voorberg

@jayberg
I am an amateur photographer who takes a wide variety of photographs but especially like long...
katy ace
beautiful color and detail . sounds like a great plan!
July 25th, 2020  
