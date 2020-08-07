Sign up
Photo 2391
Stem & Foot
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
3
0
J. Voorberg
@jayberg
I am an amateur photographer who takes a very eclectic collection of photos. I enjoy taking a wide variety of photographs but especially like long...
2391
photos
128
followers
1
following
655% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
7th August 2020 4:55am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
katy
ace
brilliant Jay!
August 7th, 2020
J. Voorberg
@grammyn
more like 'desperate' for today's photo..tks
August 7th, 2020
katy
ace
@jayberg
LOL I can identify but your desperation always looks so much better than mine!
August 7th, 2020
