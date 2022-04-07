Previous
Oh no, not another rose.... by jayberg
Oh no, not another rose....

7th April 2022 7th Apr 22

J. Voorberg

@jayberg
I am an amateur photographer who takes a very eclectic collection of photos. I enjoy taking a wide variety of photographs but especially like long...
Photo Details

katy ace
And why not when you do them so beautifully?! Stunning white on white.
April 7th, 2022  
