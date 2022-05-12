Previous
Next
Every picture is..a journey by jayberg
Photo 2662

Every picture is..a journey

12th May 2022 12th May 22

J. Voorberg

@jayberg
I am an amateur photographer who takes a very eclectic collection of photos. I enjoy taking a wide variety of photographs but especially like long...
729% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
You do such a magnificent job! Subject, composition, shallow DOF.
FAV
May 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise