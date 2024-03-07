Previous
Cracked... by jayberg
Photo 2799

Cracked...

"There is a crack in everything, that's how the light gets in."
Leonard Cohen
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

J. Voorberg

@jayberg
I am an amateur photographer who takes a very eclectic collection of photos. I enjoy taking a wide variety of photographs but especially like long...
766% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Lovely composition
March 7th, 2024  
katy ace
This is really fabulous with all the colors. Of course the light and composition are perfect as always. Did you break the mirror on purpose or did you take advantage of the situation?
March 7th, 2024  
J. Voorberg
@grammyn No, the mirror broke all by itself so now I have two mirrors
March 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise