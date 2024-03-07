Sign up
Previous
Photo 2799
Cracked...
"There is a crack in everything, that's how the light gets in."
Leonard Cohen
7th March 2024
7th Mar 24
J. Voorberg
@jayberg
I am an amateur photographer who takes a very eclectic collection of photos. I enjoy taking a wide variety of photographs but especially like long...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
7th March 2024 7:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Lovely composition
March 7th, 2024
katy
ace
This is really fabulous with all the colors. Of course the light and composition are perfect as always. Did you break the mirror on purpose or did you take advantage of the situation?
March 7th, 2024
J. Voorberg
@grammyn
No, the mirror broke all by itself so now I have two mirrors
March 8th, 2024
