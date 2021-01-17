Sign up
Photo 1152
Leaf Study
Despite our warm weather, all the leaves are brown and with no humidity everything is crispy and dry.
17th January 2021
17th Jan 21
Jay Butterfield
ace
@jaybutterfield
See previous Get Pushed Challenges below After a two year hiatus (and three previous years on project without a miss) I am restarting my 365 project,...
1303
photos
74
followers
119
following
Tags
leaf
,
shadow
,
brown
Walks @ 7
ace
Very nice detail
January 19th, 2021
