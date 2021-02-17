Sign up
Photo 1183
Libations
A gift card from my sister to the local spirit shoppe resulting in acquisition of my two favorite liqueurs -- Amaretto and Irish Creme. Both excellent in cooking, over ice cream, or just straight up
17th February 2021
17th Feb 21
Jay Butterfield
ace
@jaybutterfield
See previous Get Pushed Challenges below After a two year hiatus (and three previous years on project without a miss) I am restarting my 365 project,...
Tags
liquor
,
liqueur
,
spirits
,
apartif
