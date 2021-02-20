Previous
Basket by jaybutterfield
Photo 1186

Basket

I gave this Peruvian basket to my wife as a gift some years back and we had it stowed away but recently rediscovered it. I normally wouldn't shoot this straight on but the pattern lent itself better to two dimensions
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

Jay Butterfield

@jaybutterfield
Babs ace
The pattern is beautiful, glad it has been resurrected.
February 22nd, 2021  
