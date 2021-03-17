Sign up
Éirinn go Brách
Happy St. Paddy's Day. Have to have my Irish soul food -- corned beef and cabbage!
17th March 2021
Jay Butterfield
ace
@jaybutterfield
See previous Get Pushed Challenges below After a two year hiatus (and three previous years on project without a miss) I am restarting my 365 project,...
365 Project
Canon EOS 60D
17th March 2021 6:37pm
dinner
ireland
irish
cabbage
corned-beef
