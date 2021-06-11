Sign up
Photo 1297
OCD
This is on a flat surface so maybe they started at each end and met in the middle -- not exactly
11th June 2021
11th Jun 21
Jay Butterfield
ace
@jaybutterfield
See previous Get Pushed Challenges below After a two year hiatus (and three previous years on project without a miss) I am restarting my 365 project,...
1452
photos
84
followers
133
following
355% complete
View this month »
9
1
365 Project
Canon EOS 60D
11th June 2021 2:29pm
Tags
fence
,
mismatch
Walks @ 7
ace
Great title. One would think that maybe they either have quirky sense of humor or a four martini lunch that day🤪
June 15th, 2021
