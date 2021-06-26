Previous
Silhouette Bear by jaybutterfield
Photo 1312

Silhouette Bear

@frappa77 challenged me to shoot a silhouette. We're at the start of summer and everything is bright sun so I tried backlighting with the flash. This is a small Navajo bear totem we found some years ago in Arizona.
26th June 2021 26th Jun 21

Jay Butterfield

Photo Details

@frappa77 for get pushed
June 27th, 2021  
Mrspedwards
nice x fav and follow. it would be nice to see the bear totem in all its glory
June 27th, 2021  
katy ace
I think you achieved the silhouette part of it very cleverly!
June 27th, 2021  
