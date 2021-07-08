Previous
Next
Sturdy Golden Bear by jaybutterfield
Photo 1324

Sturdy Golden Bear

Oski is the official mascot of the California Golden Bears (University of California, Berkeley -- my alma mater). I have had this ceramic coin bank of Oskl for over 40 years.

"Oski Wow-Wow!
Whiskey Wee-Wee!
Olee! Muckie-eye!
Olee! Berkeley-eye!
California! Wow!"


8th July 2021 8th Jul 21

Jay Butterfield

ace
@jaybutterfield
See previous Get Pushed Challenges below After a two year hiatus (and three previous years on project without a miss) I am restarting my 365 project,...
363% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise