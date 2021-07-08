Sign up
Photo 1324
Sturdy Golden Bear
Oski is the official mascot of the California Golden Bears (University of California, Berkeley -- my alma mater). I have had this ceramic coin bank of Oskl for over 40 years.
"Oski Wow-Wow!
Whiskey Wee-Wee!
Olee! Muckie-eye!
Olee! Berkeley-eye!
California! Wow!"
8th July 2021
8th Jul 21
0
0
Jay Butterfield
ace
@jaybutterfield
See previous Get Pushed Challenges below After a two year hiatus (and three previous years on project without a miss) I am restarting my 365 project,...
Views
3
Album
365 Project
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
8th July 2021 10:33pm
college
bear
cheer
365 Project
close