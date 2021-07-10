Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1326
Lava Cap
Our outing to the Lava Cap Winery for tasting on a fine summer day. The winery is in the foothills near Placerville and the wine flight on the deck looking at this view was outstanding
10th July 2021
10th Jul 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jay Butterfield
ace
@jaybutterfield
See previous Get Pushed Challenges below After a two year hiatus (and three previous years on project without a miss) I am restarting my 365 project,...
1483
photos
88
followers
135
following
363% complete
View this month »
1321
1322
1323
1324
1325
1326
1327
1328
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365 Project
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
10th July 2021 2:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wine
,
country
,
rural
,
vines
,
winery
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close