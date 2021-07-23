Previous
Next
Graf by jaybutterfield
Photo 1339

Graf

My son and daughter-in-law came over for a day of visiting, swimming, and dinner in the backyard. Our next door neighbor cat (named Graf) observed intently from the garden wall.
23rd July 2021 23rd Jul 21

Jay Butterfield

ace
@jaybutterfield
See previous Get Pushed Challenges below After a two year hiatus (and three previous years on project without a miss) I am restarting my 365 project,...
366% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise