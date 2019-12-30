Previous
Snowman City by jb030958
Snowman City

These happy little snow people sit in my kitchen window from December till the end of January. Each one was a gift from friends or family and each one is special in its own way.
Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Hope D Jennings ace
so sweet Jen! My favorite snowman is the one your dad made and I decorated. I hate to put him away at the end of the season!
December 31st, 2019  
Milanie ace
Lovely collection and makes you happy when you're looking out the window.
December 31st, 2019  
