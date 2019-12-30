Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
75 / 365
Snowman City
These happy little snow people sit in my kitchen window from December till the end of January. Each one was a gift from friends or family and each one is special in its own way.
30th December 2019
30th Dec 19
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennie B.
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
75
photos
28
followers
27
following
20% complete
View this month »
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
18th December 2019 8:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
people
Hope D Jennings
ace
so sweet Jen! My favorite snowman is the one your dad made and I decorated. I hate to put him away at the end of the season!
December 31st, 2019
Milanie
ace
Lovely collection and makes you happy when you're looking out the window.
December 31st, 2019
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close