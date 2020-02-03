Previous
Morning sky by jb030958
110 / 365

Morning sky

This was what I saw out my back kitchen window today. Probably was a nice looking sunrise. Too bad those houses got in the way.
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
