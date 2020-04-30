Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
195 / 365
Mixer 30
That’s a wrap! 30 shots of the mixer, had my doubts about making it through. Woo Hoo looking forward to May!
30th April 2020
30th Apr 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
221
photos
40
followers
27
following
53% complete
View this month »
188
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
Latest from all albums
191
192
193
24
194
25
26
195
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
29th April 2020 6:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mixer
,
30-shots2020
Mallory
ace
We're done!! :) Congrats on finishing. Love this shot for the end. Ha!
April 30th, 2020
JackieR
ace
I've loved your project
April 30th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close