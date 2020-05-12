Sign up
Lace
An old lace doily that I believe belonged to my grandmother. Lace for the letter “L” for my alphabet series.
12th May 2020
12th May 20
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Tags
sea
,
tea
,
alphabet
,
lace
Kathy A
ace
That doily is beautiful as is the crockery sitting on it
May 12th, 2020
