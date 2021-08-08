Sign up
Photo 606
Deer family
Caught this little family as they were walking through my son's yard.
8th August 2021
8th Aug 21
Jennie B.
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
7
3
365
SM-G973U
8th August 2021 11:54am
deer
Kathy A
How lovely to have deer in the garden!
August 14th, 2021
Jennie B.
@kjarn
they are cute but eat everything. The kids call them reindeer. Brynn shouted "reindeer" so pulled out my phone and took this before they went up into the wooded area.
August 14th, 2021
Kathy A
Of course there has to be a down side, what a shame! Well I hope they don't eat too much of the garden
August 14th, 2021
