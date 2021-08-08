Previous
Deer family by jb030958
Photo 606

Deer family

Caught this little family as they were walking through my son's yard.
8th August 2021 8th Aug 21

Jennie B.

ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Kathy A ace
How lovely to have deer in the garden!
August 14th, 2021  
Jennie B. ace
@kjarn they are cute but eat everything. The kids call them reindeer. Brynn shouted "reindeer" so pulled out my phone and took this before they went up into the wooded area.
August 14th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Of course there has to be a down side, what a shame! Well I hope they don't eat too much of the garden
August 14th, 2021  
