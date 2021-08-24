Previous
Next
Cloudy by jb030958
Photo 618

Cloudy

Some dark clouds were coming in as we were relaxing. After 2 days of non stop running around settling our nephew into his college apartment we had some time to unwind at the airport hotel pool.
24th August 2021 24th Aug 21

Jennie B.

ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
169% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise