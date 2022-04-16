Previous
Taralli Dolci Di Pasqua by jb030958
Photo 742

Taralli Dolci Di Pasqua

Traditional Italian cookies for Easter. Just made a batch and thought I’d share since I haven’t had time lately.
A blessed Easter to all who celebrate the holiday tomorrow.
Happy Passover to all who celebrate that holiday today.
Jennie B.

