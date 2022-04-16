Sign up
Photo 742
Taralli Dolci Di Pasqua
Traditional Italian cookies for Easter. Just made a batch and thought I'd share since I haven't had time lately.
A blessed Easter to all who celebrate the holiday tomorrow.
Happy Passover to all who celebrate that holiday today.
16th April 2022
16th Apr 22
0
1
Jennie B.
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
742
photos
52
followers
23
following
735
736
737
738
739
740
741
742
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
16th April 2022 2:03am
Tags
cookies
