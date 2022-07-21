Sign up
Photo 793
View
The view from my beach chair this morning in Rehoboth Beach in Delaware.
21st July 2022
21st Jul 22
1
0
Jennie B.
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
793
photos
53
followers
23
following
217% complete
786
787
788
789
790
791
792
793
Tags
beach
,
rehoboth
Milanie
ace
Beautiful
July 22nd, 2022
