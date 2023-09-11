Sign up
Major renovation
We are finally installing a new window in our living room. This room is a total disaster right now but hopefully I'll be able to post an "after" picture very soon.
11th September 2023
11th Sep 23
Jennie B.
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago.
window
,
renovations
